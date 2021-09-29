Preview: Ear Taxi Festival Shifts to Mainstage Concerts

One of the best parts of attending a film festival (and there are many) is finding yourself with a few unscheduled hours and no pressing plans: it’s that rare window to walk into a film entirely free of expectation and simply see what happens. I wasn’t sure a similar experience could be replicated when a film festival happens online, but as luck would have it I had just such an experience on one of the last days of screenings. I knew I wanted to fit in one more film for the day but wasn’t sure what to choose based on what was still available. For reasons still not all that clear to me, I ended up on My Name is Pauli Murray, ready to experience a film I knew absolutely nothing about and hope for the best. Fortunately for me, I’d stumbled onto one of Sundance’s hidden gems, the kind of film that gets brought up when you’re catching up with friends after a long day of screenings and they ask you what you saw and what you liked. It hasn’t received the attention of other biographical docs in this year’s program, and that’s an utter shame; the film, by Julie Cohen and Betsy West, is an enlightening and engaging affair from start to finish.

