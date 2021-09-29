CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preview: Ear Taxi Festival Shifts to Mainstage Concerts

By Louis Harris
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Ear Taxi Festival enters its third and final weekend, the focus shifts to the Mainstage Series Concerts, with five full days of mostly free performances in venues spread across the city. New Music Chicago is presenting this year’s festival, which has the theme Hear Chicago. The organizers have made an aggressive attempt to include all of Chicago’s new/contemporary classical music community, especially artists and composers of color. This reflects a desire to overcome long-entrenched whiteness in classical music culture.

Third Coast Review

Alec Stern’s Ambient Sounds Strive for More in “Settle For These Stories”

We’re in a very interesting time for music. The past year and a half has really shaped how music is being created. Such is the case with Alec Stern‘s “Settle For These Stories.” Written in the midst of the pandemic right as the protests concerning the racial injustice some of us are too familiar with, “Settle For These Stories” feels like a wonderfully calm reminder of the work that still needs to be done.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Preview: Lala Lala Shares “Utopia Planet” Ahead of Her Album Release Show at Thalia Hall

This Friday, Oct. 8, is a big day for Lillie West. Not only will she be releasing her latest album under her Lala Lala moniker I Want The Door To Open, but she’ll also be playing a huge release show at Thalia Hall. So in anticipation for what is looking like a fantastic show (featuring fellow Chicago-based artists Divino Niño and Kara Jackson) and album, take a listen/look to the closing track off I Want The Door To Open: “Utopia Planet.”
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Steppenwolf Opens 2021-22 Season With Tracy Letts’ Trio of Virtual Plays Set in an Off-Kilter World

Steppenwolf Theatre adds to its Steppenwolf Now series with three short plays by Tracy Letts,. available virtually through October 24. These three pieces, totaling about 40 minutes, create the opening setting for Steppenwolf’s 2021/22 season and a bridge to the return of live performances and the opening of Steppenwolf’s new Arts and Education Center this fall.
CHICAGO, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
Third Coast Review

Lady Lamb Charms City Winery During An Evening with Strings

There was little time wasted last week at City Winery. The well packed venue quieted down as the lights dimmed and Lady Lamb was introduced. Aly Spaltro walked to the stage alone, right past her guitar and picked up the mic. The crowd was treated to just Lady Lamb’s voice perfectly letting “Up in the Rafters” fill the room. It was one of those opening performance that not just sets the tone, but guarantees the night will be extraordinary.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Interview: Australian Actress Danielle Macdonald on Becoming an Opera Fan for Falling for Figaro, Working with a Legend and Living Your Dream

At the beginning of the last decade, 30-year-old actor Danielle Macdonald packed up her belongings and moved from her native Australia to Los Angeles in the hopes of finding acting work that she wasn’t finding Down Under. She got a one-shot on “Glee,” was cast in the Brit Marling-starring, eco-terrorist drama The East, and has worked on and off since then doing bit parts in everything from “Pretty Little Liars,” “2 Broke Girls,” and “American Horror Story” to Clark Gregg’s Trust Me and Amy Berg’s Every Little Thing. Little did she know that in 2016, when musician-turned-writer-director Geremy Jasper cast her as the lead in his feature debut Patti Cake$, that her life as a virtual unknown would change. After more than a year being workshopped and rewritten as part of the Sundance Directors Lab, Patti Cake$ (2017) became the story of a lonely but confident 20-something woman from New Jersey whose dream is to become the next big hip-hop sensation.
WORLD
Third Coast Review

Review: Teen Slasher There’s Someone Inside Your House Gives Audiences a Reason to Care

Staying in the wheelhouse of horror films that focus on high schoolers, Netflix’s latest horror entry is There’s Someone Inside Your House, based on Stephanie Perkins’ New York Times best-selling novel and adapted by Henry Gayden (Shazam!). With a star-making turn by Sydney Park as Makani Young, the movie concerns a small-town Nebraska community with a senior class nearing graduation and full of secrets. The class is being picked off one by one by a killer that dons a mask that looks exactly like the victim’s face, forcing them to confront their darkest secrets (being a closeted white supremacist, for example), exposing those secrets to the world, and then killing them with remarkable efficiency and maximum blood.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: With the Franchise Return, V/H/S/94 Brings Back the Scares with a Few New Filmmakers in the Mix

In the early part of the 2010s, the world was treated to a trio of horror anthology films under the V/H/S banner (V/H/S, V/H/S/2, and V/H/S: Viral), which gave us early glimpses of such filmmakers as Adam Wingard, Simon Barrett, David Bruckner, Ti West, Joe Swanberg, the filmmaking collective Radio Silence, Gareth Evans, Timo Tjahjanto, Jason Eisener, Eduardo Sánchez, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, and Nacho Vigalondo (admittedly, the first two were both pretty good; the third one was trash, except for the Benson & Moorhead short). After a seven-year gap, V/H/S/94 brings back some of the franchise’s more successful filmmakers, as well as a few new faces (including Chicago’s own Jennifer Reeder’s wraparound story “Holy Hell”; she wrote and directed the recent Knives and Skin) to bring us four new stories captured on videotape and set in 1994.
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Clarice Assad
Third Coast Review

Review: Poetry Collection Darkness on the Face of the Deep Takes Risks with Emotional Depths

In Darkness on the Face of the Deep, Third Coast Review writer Patrick T. Reardon’s poems grapple with the depths—ours. His poems take us on Job’s journey. There are writers who risk such paths: Franz Wright, Rilke, Mary Karr, and Patrick Kavanaugh, for example. But few dare such vulnerability for fear of getting lost in wrestling with their own inner doubts and demons. In short, Reardon goes there.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Start Your Autumn by Supporting Local Music with Bandcamp Friday

Fall is finally here and it’s the scariest time of the year! But don’t the ghouls scare you away from some excellent tunes today! It’s Bandcamp Friday! The monthly push for fans to buy music from their favorites artists has been back for a few months and will continue on for the rest of the year! That means no Bandcamp fees on these fantastic first Fridays, which has resulted in $61 million going straight to the artists!
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Bonfire Peaks Is Contemplative and Challenging

Bonfire Peaks is a puzzle game where your goal is to burn your belongings. It has an incredibly simple premise that ends up having a good amount of variation and surprising difficulty. You are limited in how you can move and interact with boxes, but that is part of the challenge. You can only pick up boxes at around chest level, and only in stacks. If something blocks your way, you can’t turn with a box. You character also suffers a bit from tank-like controls, requiring you to carefully maneuver boxes around lest you get stuck, knock down a stack of boxes, etc.
VIDEO GAMES
#Contemporary Music#Classical Music#Art Museum#Concerts#The Ear#New Music Chicago#Mirage#Kaia String Quartet#Kehrein Center#Florence Price
Third Coast Review

Review: Literary Festivals, Salons, and Words Aloud in Ellen Wiles’s Live Literature

With music, open mics, and more—live performance is slowly coming back to Chicago. From the Symphony Center and the Lyric Opera to the Uptown Poetry Slam and Schubas Tavern and so many other places, performers and audiences are returning and creating the unique magic of live performances. Chicago’s own history of live literature, including its status as the birthplace of slam poetry—may make performers and audiences (and some academics) think about the mechanics of live literary performances. Those mechanics, and the ways in which live literature events can foster community (and more), form the backbone of Ellen Wiles’s Live Literature: The Experience and Cultural Value of Literary Performance Events from Salons to Festivals, for the Palgrave Studies in Cultural Anthropology series.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Lake is a Picture-Perfect Slice of Small Town Life

I think for a lot of people, games are about escapism. They give you the ability to do things you couldn’t otherwise. Explore space, or unlock the secrets of hidden temples. Be a crazy badass with an arsenal and fight zombies, ghosts and demons with ease. Race on the best tracks in the world and make a name for yourself, or if you’re me during most of 2020, go find a cute little island full of animal friends and worry about nothing except tending your flowers and what you’re going to be wearing today. In a game we can be something or someone else and do something new, and that’s exciting. And while I can’t say it’s the first thing I think of when I think of escapism, becoming a postal worker on a rural route in the Pacific Northwest actually sounded pretty appealing thanks to Gamious’ perfectly pastoral new game, Lake.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 9/30 and Beyond

While everything seems to be open like the old days, there is still that looming presence of the Delta variant in the background threatening all we’ve done to get back to normal. So much so that we’re back to having to wear masks indoors. Now if you’re like me, that means not much has changed since you’ve been wearing your mask indoors the whole time anyway. But now we have to be doubly careful to keep COVID numbers down and be diligent of the new recommendations and rules.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: The Bob Mould Band Thrashes the Vic Theatre

Punk icon Bob Mould brought his energy, gratitude and tight trio to Lakeview’s Vic Theatre on September 24. His Distortion and Blue Hearts! tour started September 16 in Boston and morphs into a Solo Distortion tour on October 15 in Bloomington, Illinois. Halifax, Nova Scotia’s Kestrels opened the show. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Teen Vampire Thriller Black As Night Is As Serious About Scares As It Is Political Commentary

Marking the return of the Welcome to the Blumhouse series of horrors films on Amazon Prime Video this week are two new films (with two more to follow next week), Bingo Hell (which I was not able to screen in time for review) and Black As Night from writer Sherman Payne and director Maritte Lee Go, making her feature debut. Centering on fiercely independent 15-year-old Shawna (Asjha Cooper), the film is set in New Orleans, now 15 years after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, but in some ways still suffering the aftermath. When her drug-addicted mother becomes a victim of a vampire attack and dies a fiery death after being exposed to sunlight, Shawna swears to track town the vampire horde that is responsible and get revenge.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Third Coast Review

Review: My Name is Pauli Murray Is a Fitting Tribute to an American Icon with a Legacy in Activism, Art and More

One of the best parts of attending a film festival (and there are many) is finding yourself with a few unscheduled hours and no pressing plans: it’s that rare window to walk into a film entirely free of expectation and simply see what happens. I wasn’t sure a similar experience could be replicated when a film festival happens online, but as luck would have it I had just such an experience on one of the last days of screenings. I knew I wanted to fit in one more film for the day but wasn’t sure what to choose based on what was still available. For reasons still not all that clear to me, I ended up on My Name is Pauli Murray, ready to experience a film I knew absolutely nothing about and hope for the best. Fortunately for me, I’d stumbled onto one of Sundance’s hidden gems, the kind of film that gets brought up when you’re catching up with friends after a long day of screenings and they ask you what you saw and what you liked. It hasn’t received the attention of other biographical docs in this year’s program, and that’s an utter shame; the film, by Julie Cohen and Betsy West, is an enlightening and engaging affair from start to finish.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Wrightwood 659 Exhibit Views Two Doomed Buildings by Sullivan and Wright in Romanticism to Ruin

Wrightwood 659 is a museum dedicated to socially engaged art and to architecture. Its new exhibit—Romanticism to Ruin: Two Lost Works of Sullivan & Wright—is an appropriate homage to that mission. The 1961 demolition of Louis Sullivan’s Garrick Theatre, a culturally and socially significant structure, generated a major protest at the time. In later years, as other important buildings faced the wrecking ball, the cry “Remember the Garrick!” energized a movement that resulted in the city passing a Landmark Ordinance in 1968.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Lyric Uncorks the Charm with The Elixir of Love

The two works that began Lyric Opera of Chicago’s 2021-22 season could hardly contrast more. The first opening, on September 17, was Giuseppe Verdi’s Macbeth: Dark, brutal, gory, filled with lust for power, rage and revenge. The second, which took place this past Sunday afternoon, was The Elixir of Love, a comic opera by Gaetano Donizetti: Bright, airy, filled with charm and totally huggable.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review

Chicago, IL
274
Followers
1K+
Post
17K+
Views
