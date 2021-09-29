Preview: Ear Taxi Festival Shifts to Mainstage Concerts
As Ear Taxi Festival enters its third and final weekend, the focus shifts to the Mainstage Series Concerts, with five full days of mostly free performances in venues spread across the city. New Music Chicago is presenting this year’s festival, which has the theme Hear Chicago. The organizers have made an aggressive attempt to include all of Chicago’s new/contemporary classical music community, especially artists and composers of color. This reflects a desire to overcome long-entrenched whiteness in classical music culture.thirdcoastreview.com
Comments / 0