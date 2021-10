Despite Apple’s complaints, the European Union is ready to introduce legislation that will require device makers to use USB-C as a common charging solution. “Today, the Commission takes an important step against e-waste and consumer inconvenience, caused by the prevalence of different, incompatible chargers for electronic devices,” an EU press release explains. “Years of working with industry on a voluntary approach already brought down the number of mobile phone chargers from 30 to 3 within the last decade, but could not deliver a complete solution. The Commission is now putting forward legislation to establish a common charging solution for all relevant devices.”

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO