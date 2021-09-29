The Beep Beep Collection Exposes Its Black Outline for a Reason

Founded by the emerging British-American design duo of Grant Wilkinson and Teresa Rivera, Wilkinson & Rivera specialize in reimagined handmade wood furniture with a twist. Their contemporary signature collection takes classical forms that have become iconic and reworks them to include even more personality. Grant is the lead woodworker, while Teresa is a hound for inspiration, but all phases of design and production are spent in collaboration with one another. Each piece’s design relies on a mix of nostalgia and imagined visual reverberation, featuring hand-woven cane and locally sourced wood with an emphasis on the art and preservation of hand-craftsmanship. Between a home studio in East London and a shared workshop nearby, Wilkinson & Rivera make their love of designing furniture a reality that all of us can appreciate.

