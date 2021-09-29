CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Beep Beep Collection Exposes Its Black Outline for a Reason

Cover picture for the articleDesigner Federico Angi recently unveiled his latest collection titled Beep Beep for the SuperSuperfici – The Spirit of Memphis (Reloaded) exhibition. Curated by Giulio Iacchetti and Matteo Ragni and promoted by Abet Laminati, the exhibition celebrates the grand history of the Memphis movement and the legacy left behind by Ettore Sottsass. Beep Beep, which consists of a single product that can function as both a table and a stool, was designed based on the idea of using Abet laminates as a flexible coating for curved surfaces. The coffee table/stool is an example of how plastic surfaces can still inspire change in modern design.

