York, PA

Get the lowdown on Friday's Week 6 games for York-Adams football teams

York Dispatch Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing are game capsules for Week 6 high school football contests involving York-Adams League programs. Each of the games is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday, Oct. 1. South Western (4-1) at Central York (5-0): The Mustangs stumbled for the first time this season with a 46-16 loss to Dallastown last week. This week presents an even stronger challenge. The Panthers, ranked third in the state in Class 6-A, come into this contest well rested after their key starters only needed to play the first half vs. Dover last week following a forfeit win vs. Red Lion during the prior week.

