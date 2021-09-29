CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Sector Latino’ returns to bring the spirit to Chicago Fire FC games

By Larry Hawley
WGN TV
WGN TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO – As the club moved to Soldier Field for the 2021 season, one of their longtime supporter groups found their way back into the stands. “Sector Latino” was reinstated as an officially recognized supporter group by Chicago Fire FC in May and since then members of the section have done what they can to bring energy to the new venue. Despite the club’s ups and downs in 2021, the section has remained strong as the club continues in the second year of the ownership of Joe Mansueto.

Chicago, IL
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

