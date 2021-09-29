‘Sector Latino’ returns to bring the spirit to Chicago Fire FC games

From its humble beginnings as a settlement founded by the Haitian Afro-Frenchman Jean Baptiste Point du Sable in the late 18th century, Chicago experienced explosive growth in the 19th century to become a hub of American economic and industrial innovation and progress. As wars and the forcible removal of the region’s indigenous population opened up land for settlement, Chicago experienced explosive population growth and emerged as a major trade outpost in the first half of the 19th century. During the Civil War, Chicago was a hotbed of pro-Union sentiment and a key provider of equipment and personnel support for the war effort. After the war, people continued to flock to the city, seeking opportunity in industries such as food processing and meatpacking, manufacturing, and textiles. The city’s population more than doubled from approximately 112,000 people to nearly 300,000 in the decade prior to 1871. German, Irish, Scandinavian, and British Isles immigrants made Chicago a majority-foreign-born city. As one of the world’s commercial centers, Chicago was home to a large commodity exchange, the Chicago Board of Trade. Millions of dollars’ worth of goods were transported in and out of the city daily due to Chicago’s centrality in the country’s railroad networks, and the city’s massive working-class population and diverse industrial profile made it a hub for labor organizing and activism.

