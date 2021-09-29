CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

The Overlapping Worlds of Author Amor Towles

By Karl Vick/Garrison, N.Y.
TIME
TIME
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36m7r6_0cBq407400

Amor Towles had never actually been beneath the vaulted ceiling of an Adirondack lake house when he described the one in his 2011 debut, the best-selling Rules of Civility . He could only imagine the appeal of such an exalted communal space—“this great room where the family gathers”—until, while shopping for a second home with the money from that book, he found himself touring a property an hour and a half north of Manhattan. “I was like, This is it!” says Towles, throwing his arms toward a 30-ft. ceiling that, like the glistening lake outside, now belongs entirely to him. “It was this weird thing where I was kind of buying the living room that I had written about,” he says. “Which, in a Stephen King novel, would end badly.”

In the storybook life of Amor Towles, however, the new owner lays down thick Oriental rugs (thicker still where they overlap), sets his laptop on a long oval table by floor-to-ceiling windows and—with wife, son, daughter and a nephew within earshot—rides out a pandemic writing a new book.

Read More: The 34 Most Anticipated Books of Fall 2021

The Lincoln Highway for the most part steers away from the upper-class milieu of Rules of Civility, which tracks the ambitions of a winning young woman in 1930s New York City, and 2016’s even bigger hit A Gentleman in Moscow , in which an aristocrat is sentenced to live in a luxury hotel. The new novel, out Oct. 5, begins with a farm boy named Emmett being driven home across Nebraska in 1954 by the warden of a reform school. He did time for accidentally killing a bully, and while he was away, Emmett’s father died and the local bank foreclosed on the family farm. It may sound bleak, but adventure awaits. There are stowaways in the trunk of the warden’s car who want to take the story in one direction. Tugging it in another is Emmett’s kid brother Billy, who has stumbled on a cache of postcards their mother sent after disappearing from their lives years earlier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fF8dw_0cBq407400
Towles sought out vintage postcards from specific towns after realizing they would form a trail in the new book. Courtesy Amor Towles

“These are the postcards,” Towles says, spreading across the table a stack of vintage cards he began searching out after the idea occurred to him. The top one depicts a motel in Ogallala, the mother’s first stop after leaving her family. Next, Towles pulls from a drawer the British army officer’s wristwatch that shows up in two of his novels.

The author may set his stories in a specific past, but he regards history as only suggestive, like the backdrop in an opera. The foreground, on the other hand, must be as concrete as the artifacts that bridge the worlds he creates. “If it’s a Chekhov play, and they are sitting around the table, and there’s tea on the table, that stuff can’t feel fake,” he says. “When someone slams the cup down, it’s got to sound like china hitting the table.”

In many ways, Towles writes what he knows. The upbringing outside Boston that he calls “middle class” involved private school, then Yale and Stanford. “My great-grandparents,” he allows, “would have been very comfortable in Edith Wharton’s novels.”

Towles started writing in first grade, and years later at a Yale seminar was taken aside by Paris Review co-founder Peter Matthiessen, who saw a talent the two made a pact to cultivate. So when Towles broke the news that to please his father, a banker, he was going to work in finance, his mentor was “furious.” America’s finance industry is notorious for skimming the brightest minds from every field. “The people I’ve seen go to Wall Street do not come back,” Towles remembers Matthiessen saying. “So you should assume that at this moment, you have turned your back on writing for the rest of your life.”

While making his first fortune as a partner in a boutique investment firm, Towles would occasionally see Matthiessen. “He was the Jacob Marley in my life. The chains were clanking outside the door.” After a decade, convinced that if he did not resume writing he would reach 50 “bitter and a drinker,” he found time over seven years to write a novel that he ultimately concluded was bad. But recognizing that the best writing in it had been done in the first year, he engineered a fix: spend as long as necessary to outline a story, but just 12 months getting down the first draft.

The idea was “to try to capture the freshness of the imaginative moment, where it’s all sort of exciting and interesting and revealing itself,” he says. The detailed outline is crucial. It lets him get his bearings when he surfaces from wherever he goes to produce the sinuous, frequently charming prose that, like Towles, may be best described as cosmopolitan. “For me, it’s very much about this thread of language, and how it’s unfolding and referring to itself as it goes,” he says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9uI2_0cBq407400
The author’s home in Garrison, N.Y., once a gentleman’s hunting lodge, came with the lake. Isabel Magowan for TIME

He took the time thing to heart. Rules of Civility covers one calendar year, which is precisely how long he took to write it, starting on Jan. 1, 2006. He was determined that The Lincoln Highway should unfold over 10 days, though at 600 pages the first draft required 18 months, as did A Gentleman in Moscow.

The new book’s title, referring to the nation’s first transcontinental highway, seems to promise a road trip. “It’s more accurate to say it’s a journey book,” Towles says. Emmett and the stowaways—a fast-talking rogue known as Duchess and his woebegone companion, Woolly—are all 18, the age at which, Towles notes, having received advice from all quarters, a young person begins making decisions about his own life.

Lake sparkling in the September morning light, the tour continues. Behind the main house, on the wall of his underused study, hangs a framed map of Yoknapatawpha County, invented by William Faulkner and populated with characters apt to pop up in any of his books. Joyce employs the same trick, as does the espionage writer Alan Furst, whose best work offers satisfactions similar to Towles’—summoning eras we think of in black and white, partly by evoking the films of the time (some of which Towles name-checks in the book), while offering the singular pleasures of literary fiction .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=196p32_0cBq407400
Before publishing his first best seller, Towles was a partner at a Wall Street firm. Isabel Magowan for TIME

Woolly turns out to be short for Wolcott; his uncle was in Rules of Civility. Towles, a vivacious sort, visibly brightens recalling the moment when it occurred to him that the nephew would be the second boy emerging from the trunk of the warden’s car.

“No reader has to ever notice it for me to be happy about it,” he says. “You have a story and suddenly a person’s appearance opens the door to that other story.” Or, as the case may be, to a great room.

Comments / 0

Related
columbiacountymag.com

The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles

In June 1954, 18-year-old Emmett Watson is driven home to Nebraska by the warden of the juvenile work farm where he has just served 15 months for involuntary manslaughter. His mother long gone, his father recently deceased and the family farm foreclosed upon by the bank, Emmett’s intention is to pick up his 8-year-old brother, Billy, and head to California where they can start their lives anew.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

With four kids in an old Studebaker, Amor Towles takes readers on a real joyride

The Lincoln Highway is a joyride. Amor Towles' new Great American Road Novel tails four boys — three 18-year-olds who met in a juvenile reformatory, plus a brainy 8-year-old — as they set out from Nebraska in June, 1954, in an old Studebaker in pursuit of a better future. If this book were set today, their constant detours and U-turns would send GPS into paroxysms of navigational recalculations. But hitch onto this delightful tour de force and you'll be pulled straight through to the end, helpless against the inventive exuberance of Towles' storytelling.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Matthiessen
Person
William Faulkner
Washington Post

Amor Towles’s ‘The Lincoln Highway’ is a long and winding road through the hopes and failures of mid-century America

On a humid afternoon in June, 1954, my parents married in a whitewashed Methodist church in my mother’s hometown in rural south Georgia, rosette windows and palmettos framing the front doors. Vows exchanged, they climbed into a Chevrolet, hood ornament pointed toward a cottage on the Gulf of Mexico. A few black-and-white snapshots capture their honeymoon, edges scalloped, their faces bright and impossibly young. It’s all too easy to peer back at moments from that hopeful postwar era through a veil of nostalgia, even though the economic boom masked darker currents of inequity that would erupt a decade later.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
lapl.org

Interview With an Author: Cadwell Turnbull

Cadwell Turnbull is a graduate from the North Carolina State University’s Creative Writing M.F.A. in Fiction and English M.A. in Linguistics. Turnbull is also a graduate of Clarion West 2016. His short fiction has appeared in The Verge, Lightspeed, Nightmare, and Asimov’s Science Fiction, and a number of anthologies. His novel The Lesson was the winner of the 2020 Neukom Institute Literary Award in the debut category. His debut novel, The Lesson was shortlisted for the VCU Cabell Award and longlisted for the Massachusetts Book Award. Turnbull grew up in the U.S. Virgin Islands and currently lives in Raleigh where he teaches creative writing at North Carolina State University. His second novel is No Gods, No Monsters and he recently talked about it with Daryl Maxwell for the LAPL Blog.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Oriental
wallyhood.org

Wallingford author says, “To change the world, we must change ourselves”

In her new book, Take Your Shoes Off First, Freeland shares principles to help individuals and corporate teams bridge divides between colleagues, cultivate inclusion and accelerate innovation in our dramatically different world. “To change the world, we must first change ourselves. This means engaging in change, not just managing it....
FREELAND, WA
sedona.biz

Guest Author

Ways for Musicians to Make Money During the Second Year of the Pandemic. By Charlene Roth safetykid.info Sedona AZ (September 29, 2021) – Although many music festivals and concerts have taken place in 2021, things are still not back to normal for those of us in the music industry. But you have to make a living somehow! Keep reading for a few tips from Sedona.biz on things you…
SEDONA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
FOX40

Groff, Doerr are among National Book Award finalists

Lauren Groff is a National Book Award finalist for her third consecutive book, nominated in the fiction category Tuesday for her historical novel “Matrix.” Anthony Doerr's multi-generational epic “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” his first work since the Pulitzer Prize-winning “All the Light We Cannot See," also made the list.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Popculture

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells' Last Will and Testament Revealed

Dawn Wells, the late actress who played the girl-next-door castaway Mary Ann on the CBS comedy series Gilligan's Island, left all of her personal belongings to family and friends. More than nine months after Wells died in December of causes related to COVID-19, her last will and testament were revealed, showing how the actress requested her personal items be split following her passing.
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

60s Hollywood Star Gregory Peck’s Son Committed Suicide.

Gregory Peck ruled the movie industry as its leading man from the 1940s to the 60s and was widely remembered for his many larger-than-life roles, but his sons faced different tragedies, and one ended in suicide. These days, names like Brad Pitt, Will Smith, and others dominate the movie industry,...
CELEBRITIES
Ilana Quinn

The Actress Who Became a Nun

On February 26, 2012, an unlikely figure appeared at the annual 84th Academy Awards. Amid the crisp tuxedos and sequin evening gowns stood a 73-year-old Roman Catholic Benedictine nun wearing a modest habit, complete with a dark veil and wimple. She walked down the famous red carpet surrounded by acclaimed celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt, pausing once or twice for interviews with stunned onlookers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kiss951.com

TikTok Has A Theory On Where Brian Laundrie Is And It’s ‘Reaching’

The story is still captivating the country. Where is Brian Laundrie? People are frustrated. How could he still be eluding capture? What does his family know? Why aren’t they helping? Gabby Petito’s family called for Laundrie to turn himself in earlier this week on the Dr. Phil Show. But as of now, he’s still out there somewhere. And social media, desperate for answers, has no shortage of theories as to where he could be. We told you earlier about sighting in Boone and along the Appalachian Trail but there are plenty of new ideas making the rounds. One Brian Laundrie theory is particularly reaching.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
jacksonvillemag.com

Authoring Activism

JaxbyJax’s Literary Arts Festival promotes both local writers and important messages. The three main aspects of an education, as the old phrase goes, are “Reading, Writing, and ‘Rythmetic”. While we can’t say much about the third option or its lack of proper spelling, the JaxbyJax Literary Arts Festival is certainly able to deliver a showcase of the first two in spades.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
TIME

TIME

35K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy