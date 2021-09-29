There Are Plenty Of National Coffee Day Deals In Florida

Photo: Getty Images

If you need a free pick-me-up, it's National Coffee Day and that means special deals at several establishments throughout Florida.

Dunkin's deal is for members of the chain's free loyalty program. They'll get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Starbucks celebrates National Coffee Day and its 50th anniversary by offering to fill customers' reusuable cups, up to 20 ounces.

Wawa is giving away free coffee all day. Just walk in and get it.

McDonald's has a 99-cent hot or iced coffee offer through the end of the year, on its app.

