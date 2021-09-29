CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Advocates join to spread awareness about suicide prevention

By CBS 21 News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarrisburg, PA — Prevent Suicide PA and other advocates joined together in Harrisburg to raise awareness about suicide prevention. The Department of Human Services works in conjunction with Prevent Suicide PA to support people affected by suicide, provide education, awareness, and understanding by collaborating with the community to prevent suicide, and reduce stigmas associated with suicide and mental health.

