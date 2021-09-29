CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen, country music icon Trisha Yearwood headline Nashville Entrepreneur Center’s newest hall of fame class

By Joel Stinnett
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 8 days ago

Nashville Entrepreneur Center’s 2021 Entrepreneurs’ Hall of Fame class features a businessman turned politician, a musician turned chef and an executive who turned her family business into one of the nation’s most successful Black-owned design and construction firms. Former Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen and country music icon Trisha Yearwood headline...

