CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Air France-KLM Eyes Capital Options, U.S. Bookings Surge

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM is looking at raising fresh funds soon after completing a share issue earlier this year, bolstered by a positive trend in bookings since the United States announced a reopening to Europeans, its chief executive said on Wednesday. "We did at our annual general meeting in...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
airwaysmag.com

Today in Aviation: Flag-carrier Air France Is Born

MIAMI – Today in Aviation, Air France (AF) was officially inaugurated at Le Bourget Airport (LBG) after the merger of a number of independent French airlines. Aviation in the country can trace its history back to 1909 and the formation of Compagnie Générale Transaérienne which used airships and seaplanes. Following...
WORLD
simpleflying.com

Air France Is Keen On A Stretched A220 To Replace The A320

Air France and Airbus are in discussions over a stretched version of the A220 to replace the French carrier’s fleet of A320s. The stretched A220 could happen in around five years’ time and would extend the jet’s capacity to as many as 200 passengers. Another stretched A220 on the cards?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
loyaltylobby.com

Air France-KLM October 2021 Promo Awards

Air France-KLM Flying Blue has updated its latest promotional awards valid for travel through March 31, 2022, that must be booked by October 31. The maximum discount is 50% off the usual number of miles required (although sometimes the rebate is capped at 25%). You can access Flying Blue’s web...
TRAVEL
samchui.com

First Look at Air France’s A220-300

Air France have taken delivery of their first Airbus A220-300, the company's latest type in the fleet on their short and medium-haul network. This order, the largest from a European customer, includes an additional mix of 30 options and 30 purchase rights. Named "Le Bourget" in homage to the town...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air France Klm#Reuters#Europeans#British Airways#Lufthansa
Reuters

Air France-KLM unveils tiny A220 jet in superjumbo's shadow

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Air France took delivery of its first compact Airbus A220 jetliner on Tuesday, pledging greater comfort and lower emissions on short routes as its Franco-Dutch parent pushes ahead with a broader fleet shake-up to streamline costs. The French airline, part of the Franco-Dutch Air France-KLM...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BoardingArea

6 Buy Miles / Points Promos Ending Soon: Air France / KLM (100%), Hilton (100%), American (75%), Frontier (100%), Southwest (30%) & JetBlue (30%)

Good afternoon everyone, I hope your week is going well. I was working on my Buy Miles & Points Page and found 6 offers that end in the next week. Always check the math to make sure that buying miles & points makes sense for you. Do not buy miles & points speculatively unless you have a use in mind. With that said, here are 6 offers that end soon. Up first, Air France / KLM is offering up to a 100% bonus, depending on the number of Air France / KLM Miles you purchase. This offer expires tomorrow – September 30.
ECONOMY
passengerterminaltoday.com

KLM and Air France migrate to Manchester Airport Terminal Two

KLM and Air France have become the latest airlines to migrate to Manchester Airport’s new Terminal Two (T2) facility. The Dutch and French flag carriers join Manchester-based Italian restaurant San Carlo in making the recently expanded £1bn (US$1.4bn) terminal their new home. KLM’s service to Amsterdam and Air France’s route...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
BoardingArea

Big Deal: Earn 20,000 Amex Points With Air France & KLM [Targeted]

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
LIFESTYLE
wibqam.com

France, Spain urge pan-European response to energy price surge

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) – France and Spain called on Monday for a coordinated European response to the surge in global energy prices to protect the poorest citizens and the competitiveness of companies, and to safeguard Europe’s ambitious plan to stop emitting CO2 by 2050. Gas prices in the European Union surged...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BoardingArea

Targeted: Huge 20k bonuses with Amex Offers on KLM + Air France

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
CREDITS & LOANS
frommers.com

List of Airlines Requiring All Passengers to Be Vaccinated for Covid-19

So many airlines and airports are requiring employees to be vaccinated for Covid-19 that the measure has become the norm, not the exception. Adherence rates for flight crew are now, appropriately, sky-high; as of early October 2021, 99.5% of United Airlines workers were protected, according to the company. But not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

India's Tata Sons wins bid for national carrier Air India

Tata Sons, India’s oldest and largest conglomerate, will be the new owner of the country’s debt-laden national carrier Air India the government announced on Friday.The winning bid of 180 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) beat India s SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh, who offered 151 billion rupees ($2 billion) in his private capacity to acquire the airline, said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary at the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management. An initial sale attempt by the government in 2018 failed to attract any bidders.The sale marks the return of Air India to the Tata group, a pioneer in Indian...
BUSINESS
The Independent

When will UK-US travel reopen?

On 20 September, the US government announced an end to its travel ban on UK citizens, with fully vaccinated travellers to be allowed entry from sometime in November.White House pandemic coordinator Jeff Zients confirmed the easing of restrictions, telling The New York Times that he expects fully vaccinated Europeans to be able to fly to the United States staring in “early November.”It is understood that the US will ease travel restrictions for all foreign nationals who have had two doses of the vaccine at this point, though no official date has been confirmed by the White House.On 4 October,...
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

Facebook: Global Tax Deal Could Mean Us Paying More Tax

(Reuters) - An international deal setting a global minimum corporate tax level could mean Facebook will pay more tax, the world's largest digital social network said on Friday. "Facebook has long called for reform of the global tax rules, and we recognise this could mean paying more tax, and in...
INTERNET
BBC

Covid-19: Warning over flu season and surge in air travel bookings

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. People are being urged to get a flu vaccine - available free to 40 million across the UK - with the head of the UK Health Security Agency warning immunity levels are likely to be lower this year, given social distancing and lockdown meant so little of the virus circulated last year. "This is the first winter where we will have seasonal flu and Covid co-circulating," says Dr Jenny Harries. Research shows those infected with both are more than twice as likely to die as someone with Covid alone.
TRAVEL
MarketWatch

Avis Budget stock surges to another record, has nearly doubled over the past three months

Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. shot up 7.3% in morning trading Friday, putting them on track for an eighth record close in the past month, and enough to pace the Dow Jones Transportation Average's gainers. The auto rental company's stock has been by far the best performer among the Dow transports components over the past three months (up 92.4%), year to date (up 263.8%) and for the past year (up 335.3%), while the Dow transports has gained 0.9%, 16.8% and 24.2% over the same periods, respectively, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 1.0%, 13.6% and 22.3%. On a bright note for Avis, the government's September employment report out earlier Friday showed "notable job gains" in the leisure and hospitality and transportation sectors. And analyst Michael Linenberg at Deutsche Bank said after a recent pullback, corporate airline bookings are "once again on the upswing" and are now approaching levels last seen in early July before the most recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Growth recreational and business travel can be a good sign for car rental companies.
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Jobs Rebound, Hot Inflation Bolster Case for Bank of Canada Rate Hike

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada's return to pre-pandemic job levels has likely sealed the deal on the Bank of Canada ending its quantitative easing program this month and, coupled with red hot inflation, bolsters the case for the central bank to move more quickly on rate hikes, analysts say. Canada added...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy