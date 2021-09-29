CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From St. Ignatius of Loyola’s Conversion to Bernstein’s MASS: A Theme of Breaking and Reimagining

By Kelly Kultys
fordham.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn September 1971, when Leonard Bernstein’s MASS debuted, the United States was facing a time of crisis and reckoning. The piece had been commissioned by Jackie Kennedy, the wife of the late President John F. Kennedy, as a way to commemorate her murdered husband, but it also followed the assassinations of his brother Robert Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. At the same time, the country was reeling from the raging Vietnam War, street protests over racial injustice, and the massacre of four college students at Kent State.

news.fordham.edu

fordham.edu

Year-Long Series to Address Free Speech

Freedom of speech and expression, two bedrock principles of American life, will be the subject of a new series at Fordham this year. Speech Acts, which kicks off this week, will bring together high-profile speakers such as George Stephanopoulos and Nikole Hannah-Jones for eight panels and lectures to address an issue that has become increasingly fraught over the last few years.
EDUCATION
fordham.edu

Fordham Represents at Historic Return of the Metropolitan Opera

After nearly two years of pandemic lockdown, the Metropolitan Opera welcomed guests at a Sept. 24 final dress rehearsal for Fire Shut Up in My Bones. Among them were 20 players and coaches from Fordham Men’s Basketball. The team’s arrival was part of Coach Kyle Neptune’s off-court strategy to encourage...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
