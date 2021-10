The newly arrived Shiba token, the decentralized meme token that became a vibrant ecosystem, has enjoyed a 367% rise, Bloomberg reports. The rise occurred in one week only. SHIB token has started growing significantly since Oct. 2 and is currently moving up with around 300% growth. At its peak, the meme token has been trading with a more than 400% profit. The rapid increase has lead to the skyrocketing of the token's market capitalization, which outstretched major cryptocurrencies like Litecoin.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO