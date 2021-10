The United States and the Democratic Party face yet another self-imposed crisis: the debt ceiling. At some point in mid-October, the government is going to run out of legal borrowing authority, which means a technical default on the national debt, and from there, quite possibly, a shattering global financial crisis. As yet there is little sign Republicans will vote not to destroy the economy or Democrats will carve out an exemption from the filibuster so they can raise the ceiling by themselves.

