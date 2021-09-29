USPS: Prattville post office focused on ‘improving service’ to residents
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Mail and packages are once again being delivered after several Prattville residents reported they had not received mail for days. USPS officials acknowledged that Prattville’s post office off Greystone Way’s workforce was “impacted” by the COVID-19 pandemic. Spokeswoman Debra J. Fetterly of the Postal Service’s Alabama District said the USPS was aware of the location’s issues and continue to work toward addressing them.www.wsfa.com
