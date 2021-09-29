Is life, as we know it, just a simulation?

Each weekday morning, without fail, I awake to two texts. One is a symptom checker from my hospital. The other is a symptom checker from my son’s elementary school. They serve as a persistent reminder that the pandemic isn’t over, even if we would all like to pretend that it is. In fact, my morning routine is filled with reminders that the pandemic isn’t over: as I pack masks for my children (with at least one spare!) into their bookbags, as I check to make sure that the kids have hand sanitizer, and as I stand outside of the school waving goodbye to my daughter, whose classroom I haven’t seen yet because no adults are allowed on the premises. Every day, my 7-year-old son asks me when he will be eligible to receive the vaccine, and each day, the answer remains the same — not today. In the conversations that my husband, an infectious disease physician, and I have, COVID-19 inevitably inserts itself each time; my husband even talks in his sleep about the management of infected patients. Early one morning, before the first light of dawn, he asked me in a sleep-induced stupor if his patient had eosinophilia.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO