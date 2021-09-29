CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DEA issues safety alert for fake prescription drugs

By CNN, Cole Johnson
kyma.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning about a high number of fake prescription pills laced with Fentanyl and Methamphetamine. Some of the 9.5 million counterfeit pills seized this year contain at least two milligrams of Fentanyl -- which is enough to kill you. The pills are...

