CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Talkin' Cowboys: Fans Sound Off

Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 8 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys fans need this Feed Zeke shirt

The formula for dominating games for the Dallas Cowboys is pretty simple. Give the ball to Ezekiel Elliott. Then give it to him again and again and again. The Dallas Cowboys have given Ezekiel Elliott increased carries in each game this season, increasing from 11 in Week One to 20 last week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
728K+
Views
ABOUT

Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy