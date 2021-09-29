Talkin' Cowboys: Fans Sound Off

View more in
NFL
Related
Dallas Cowboys fans need this Feed Zeke shirt
The formula for dominating games for the Dallas Cowboys is pretty simple. Give the ball to Ezekiel Elliott. Then give it to him again and again and again. The Dallas Cowboys have given Ezekiel Elliott increased carries in each game this season, increasing from 11 in Week One to 20 last week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Talkin' Cowboys: Has Dak Been Overlooked?
Dak Prescott is getting widespread praise for his start to the season, but have his skills been overlooked nationally to this point? Plus, bold predictions for Sunday's game against Carolina.
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
728K+
Views
ABOUT
Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.
Comments / 0