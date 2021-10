Kimberly Leonard, a policy and politics correspondent at Insider, joined Wake Up With Cheddar to talk about the big week for Congress as Democrats look to pass a spending bill that will keep the government funded and force a vote on the infrastructure package. Leonard noted that a government shutdown amid the pandemic would have significant implications, particularly for essential workers in areas of health and safety who would still be required to report to work while not getting paid.

