TOWSON, Md. — Some Towson University students were on edge Tuesday, a day after the campus was placed on lockdown while police searched for a man suspected of assaulting an officer. Yet other students told WJZ the police activity and shelter-in-place order issued by the university Monday evening didn’t make them feel uneasy because the man at the center of the search is not a student there. Baltimore County Police on Tuesday identified the suspect as 19-year-old Zaron Elzey, who faces a list of charges including carjacking, assault, robbery and theft. The charges stem from a crime spree that began about 5 p.m....

TOWSON, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO