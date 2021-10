For those who see the title above and begin hyperventilating about the seemingly unending train of calamities reported by our media over the last five years, do not let that keep you from The News, the brilliant balm of an album by the Andrew Cyrille Quartet. It opens with the warm, enveloping glow of Bill Frisell’s guitar, rising in hues like dawn over his composition “Mountain” (an apt visual for the timbre) while Cyrille, bassist Ben Street, and pianist David Virelles fill out the landscape. Although Frisell’s sound is most prominent, the way the group plays in complementary, weaving lines achieves something resembling equality between the musicians.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO