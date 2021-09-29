CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

SHOP: Sustainable Shopping at Providence’s The Nest

By Rose Kenyon
providenceonline.com
 8 days ago

When Charlotte von Meister and Danielle Sturm first sat down to meet over their shared passion for re-selling fashion and homewares online, they found they also shared a vision that went beyond secondhand retail: to fight the cycle of consumerism. With the initial intention of finding a physical office-studio space for their online sales, they quickly realized they wanted their location to do so much more. “We found our communal mission evolved to include elevating sustainable style while creating a physical space to host and grow a community of like-minded people also working towards that mission,” says von Meister.

