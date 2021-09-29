CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Wednesday evening UK news briefing: Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens 'may have abused lockdown powers to kidnap her'

By Chris Price
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarah Everard murder | Wayne Couzens may have used the Covid lockdown rules to lure Sarah Everard into his car and arrest her, the Old Bailey has been told as the former Met officer, above, is sentenced for murder. Miss Everard was kidnapped as she walked from dinner at a friend's home near Clapham Common in March. The court heard the horrifying details of her last known movements, and how Couzens tried to cover up his evil crime. Katie Everard, Sarah's sister, also addressed the killer directly from the stand with a heart-wrenching statement.

