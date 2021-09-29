Xilinx Powers Sony’s New-Gen Live Production Video Switcher
Xilinx, Inc., an adaptive computing provider announced that its field-programmable gate array (FPGA) and adaptive system-on-chip (SoC) devices are powering a range of Sony’s electronics products used for professional audio-video (A/V) applications, including the new XVS-G1, 4K Live Production Switcher now in general availability. Together, the companies’ technologies are making possible the most advanced A/V products in the world, used to capture and broadcast live events worldwide.www.commercialintegrator.com
Comments / 0