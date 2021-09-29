CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Toilet Paper Completely Sold Out at Hudson Valley Supermarket

By Boris
 8 days ago
We told you last week that financial analysts were warning about a possible paper shortage. Well, now it appears to be hitting the Hudson Valley. On Monday morning I was getting some items at the Stop and Shop on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie and was not prepared for what was waiting for me. After turning down the paper product aisle I was met with completely empty shelves. The store was entirely sold out of toilet paper, paper towels and other paper products. The photo below shows just how bare the aisle was.

94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

