Providence, RI

Food News: New West End bar, dessert storefront in Olneyville, and a culinary hub in Providence Public Library

By Abbie Lahmers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClover Desserts is a Farm Fresh RI market staple and frequent pop-up around PVD known for artfully made sweets that look almost too good to eat, but before now, owner Courtney Staiano explains she was limited in the volume of desserts she could produce. A new storefront and kitchen space slated to open this month on 52A Valley Street changes that. “I am very particular about flavors, textures, and the way items are presented,” she says. “Having our own space just opens up a bunch of possibilities for us to explore and will allow us to take on more special orders.”

