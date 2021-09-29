CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eldridge, IA

Ex-Iowa police officer arrested on suspicion of sex abuse

By Quad-City Times
Ottumwa Courier
 8 days ago

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (AP) — A former eastern Iowa police officer has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl while he was on duty. Andrew Patrick Denoyer, 24, was arrested Tuesday night by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Quad-City Times reported. His arrest came a day after he resigned from his job as an Eldridge police officer in the wake of the investigation that began last week.

www.ottumwacourier.com

