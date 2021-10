Colby Covington and Israel Adesanya were quick to react after news broke that former UFC champion Jon Jones had been arrested in Las Vegas. Jones was in attendance for the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Thursday night, where his 2013 battle against Alexander Gustafsson was inducted into the UFC HOF. ‘Bones’ seemed to be in good spirits at the event and even shared optimism about fighting for the UFC heavyweight title in 2022.

UFC ・ 13 DAYS AGO