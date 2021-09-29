CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Football: Week 4 position previews, buy low, sell high, and trade values

By Chris Towers
CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith three weeks out of the way, expect to see the trade market in your Fantasy leagues heat up. Tuesday, I was able to shore up the biggest weakness in one of my leagues, swapping Ja'Marr Chase for George Kittle in a one-for-one swap that still leaves me with Cooper Kupp. D.J. Moore, Brandin Cooks, Allen Robinson, and (eventually) Michael Thomas. I started Cole Kmet at TE in Week 3, so it was kind of a no-brainer.

fantasypros.com

9 Players to Buy Low/Sell High (Fantasy Football)

With three weeks of action behind us, the trade market across all leagues are starting to come to life. We’re now at the point where many fantasy managers are starting to express major disappointment with their higher-ranked underperformers. If you’ve got at least a couple wins under your belt, those types of players on struggling teams make great buy-low targets, especially if you have an overachiever that you can swap. If your squad is having a rough start to the season, then you owe it to yourself to identify some buy-low players that you can exchange any of your sell-high guys for and bolster your roster. Knowing who the best trade candidates are is a challenge, so we’ve brought in our featured experts to lend a helping hand here. Read on below to see their top buy-low and sell-high targets.
NFL
talesbuzz.com

NFL DFS Picks Week 4: Best sleepers, value players for DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football lineups

What do you know, we had another wild week in the NFL (and daily fantasy football)! Kansas City and Tampa Bay each lost, Denver and Carolina continued their undefeated starts, and Jason Tucker extended the record for longest field goal of all time to 66 yards. We’re two sentences in, and I’m already sweating! Let’s keep the madness going and jump into Week 4 of our DFS values and sleeper picks!
NFL
CBS Sports

Teddy Bridgewater returns to Broncos practice, could start against Steelers in Week 5

Teddy Bridgewater did not finish the Broncos' Week 4 loss to the Ravens after suffering a concussion, and he did not open this week on the practice field, instead spending Wednesday in meeting rooms and weight rooms while following the NFL's concussion protocol. The veteran quarterback was back on the field Thursday, however, as a limited participant in practice. He cannot suit up for Sunday's Week 5 game against the Steelers until he's fully cleared from the protocol, but a return to practice suggests he's on the right track.
NFL
Person
George Kittle
Person
Chuba Hubbard
CBS Sports

49ers' George Kittle: Absent for another practice

Kittle (calf) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports. For the second week in a row, Kittle's lingering calf injury has kept him on the field for consecutive practice. In Week 4, he returned to the field Friday in a limited capacity and took a questionable tag into the weekend, but he was active in the 49ers' loss to the Seahawks and played 92 percent of the team's offensive snaps while finishing with four receptions for 40 yards on 10 targets. So long as he's able to turn in another limited showing this Friday, Kittle should have a good shot at suiting up Sunday in Arizona, even if the 49ers give him a designation for the contest. If cleared to play this weekend, Kittle will likely be catching passes from rookie Trey Lance, who appears on track to make his first career start with Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) missing a second straight practice Thursday.
NFL
CBS Tampa

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 5: Will Leonard Fournette Feast On A Weak Dolphins Run Defense?

(CBS Boston) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ high-powered offense runs largely on the arm of Tom Brady and the prowess of his receivers. The run game has been mostly an afterthought. But when Brady returned to New England, Tampa Bay focused more on the run. The rainy weather may have had something to do with it. But the Bucs’ Leonard Fournette had his best game of the season, picking up 92 yards for a solid 4.6 yards per carry. He could be in line for another big game in Week 5 against a Miami Dolphins run defense that gives up 136.8...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
thecomeback.com

The Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this Sunday

While the second-year quarterback got good news when initial x-rays were negative, word came down on Wednesday that Tua’s ribs were indeed fractured after further testing. That means Tagovailoa will miss this weekend’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “We decided to run some more tests, we ran them, and...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Tim Tebow comments on Urban Meyer’s future in Jacksonville

While Urban Meyer is currently caught up in a major off-the-field drama, his stint as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars isn’t going all that well on the field either. The Jags have started the season 0-for-4 and seem destined to remain near or in the basement of NFL teams this season. Most people always knew that the Jaguars were going to be a major rebuilding effort, but those same people always wondered if Meyer would have the buy-in to stick around long enough if the going got tough. He has a history of leaving coaching positions when things get complicated and, right now, things are extremely complicated.
NFL
FanSided

Dolphins reason for passing on Deshaun Watson trade revealed

The Dolphins had strong trade interest in Deshaun Watson recently, but the Texans’ unwillingness to lower their demands killed the deal. Trading for Deshaun Watson is a complicated proposition for any NFL team interested in his services. His off-the-field issues could sideline him for a significant period of time. That wasn’t the reason why the Dolphins passed on adding the All-Pro quarterback though.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL

