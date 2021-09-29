Jets' Ashtyn Davis: Returns to practice Wednesday
Davis (undisclosed) is returning to practice off injured reserve Wednesday, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports. The Jets will have three weeks to add Davis to their active roster. If they don't, he will head back to IR for the remainder of the season. Coach Robert Saleh said it's possible he could be activated for Sunday's game against the Titans. Davis appeared in 10 games for the Jets as a rookie last season and recorded 36 tackles, one pass deflection and one fumble recovery.www.cbssports.com
