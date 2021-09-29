CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube is cracking down on vaccine misinformation

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube will remove videos spreading misinformation about any approved vaccine, not only those aimed at preventing Covid-19, the company announced in a blog post Wednesday. In a statement provided to CNN Business, YouTube also confirmed it would remove the channels of "several well-known vaccine misinformation spreaders" under the new policy, including one belonging to the Children's Health Defense Fund, a group affiliated with controversial anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

This photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito could be key

A photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito from the campsite where Dog the Bounty Hunter got tip could be key. Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were captured behind bars, smiling at each other at a Florida campsite. Dog the Bounty Hunter believes could hold that the photo could be the key to finding the dead woman’s fugitive beau.
Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
Stern’s Stern Comment on “Anti-vaxxers” Rocks Twitter

Twitterati is all praise for radio superstar and talk show host Howard Stern. The celebrity recently ranted on the people who are not willing to take the vaccine to fight COVID-19. This has brought Stern applause from his fans on Twitter. Last Tuesday, Stern, on his SiriusXM program, ranted about the people who were against the vaccination drive going all around the world.
MSNBC President: “No Immediate Rush” to Find Rachel Maddow Primetime Successor

MSNBC executives aren’t sweating Rachel Maddow’s future at the cable news channel. Maddow in August signed a new long-term deal with NBCUniversal, one that will see her develop other types of content and programming for MSNBC and other NBCU channels and platforms. Critically, it also means that at some point, perhaps within the next year, Maddow will step aside from her 9 p.m. primetime show in favor of a less-intense TV on-air schedule. Interviewed at The Information’s WTF conference Wednesday, MSNBC president Rashida Jones said that while “it is something we are working through, there is no immediate rush here.” “One of our...
Facebook whistleblower testifies company "is operating in the shadows, hiding its research from public scrutiny"

(CNN) -- The Facebook whistleblower who released tens of thousands of pages of internal research and documents indicating the company was aware of various problems caused by its apps, including Instagram's potential "toxic" effect on teen girls, called on Congress to take action against the social media platform in testimony before a Senate subcommittee Tuesday.
YouTube announces crackdown on vaccine misinformation

