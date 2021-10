Darlene Ondracek, age 80, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Ecumen Pines in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Faith Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake, Minnesota. Interment will be held at Bohemian National Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:00 A.M. until time of service. Arrangements are with Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake.