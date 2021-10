As the National Women’s Soccer League nears the end of its 9th season, an explosive report published by The Athletic in the early hours of September 30th detailed multiple accusations of sexual coercion by Paul Riley, the now-former head coach of the North Carolina Courage. The events described in the report allegedly occurred several years ago while Riley was the coach of other teams, including the NWSL’s Portland Thorns and former Women’s Professional Soccer (WPS) league team the Philadelphia Independence.

