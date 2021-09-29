CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butterfinger ranked Wisconsin's favorite Halloween candy

By Kevin Schwaller
spectrumnews1.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Wisconsinites are big fans of Butterfingers, according to a report from CandyStore.com. After an understandable dip in Halloween festivities in 2020, the National Retail Federation predicted Halloween candy spending could near $3 billion this year, a 20% increase over last year and 10% over the previous all-time high. So CandyStore did some data mining to determine the top three most popular Halloween candies in each state.

