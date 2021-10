Residents of Sylva, Dillsboro, Webster and Forest Hills go to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 2, to elect town leaders. Voters can avoid the polls by choosing to vote using an absentee ballot. Requests for an absentee ballot by mail must be made on the 2021 State Board Absentee Ballot Request Form on the N.C. State Board of Elections website or at the Jackson County Board of Elections office, 876 Skyland Drive, Suite 1.