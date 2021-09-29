CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Whitney Way Thore Is Telling Fans To Watch Her Show More Critically

By Lindsay Barton
 8 days ago
Whitney Way Thore has a message for fans of "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" after the series' September 28 episode. Fans of the show know that Whitney hired her best friend Ashley Baynes to handle administrative work for her fitness brand No BS Active. However, when Whitney decided to use an app company, this eliminated Ashley's job, sparking outrage among fans, who proceeded to relentlessly bully and fat-shame her on Instagram. In fact, on September 29, Whitney took to Instagram to explain the situation and hit back at her detractors.

