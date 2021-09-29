CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Real Reason Gabrielle Union's Family Was Nervous About Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are madly in love, but there was a time when her family wasn't so keen on the NBA star. On September 28, Union chatted with Jimmy Kimmel about why her parents were originally skeptical about Dwyane Wade. They thought he was going to take her money, which is what happened in her first marriage, as she explained to the late-night host. "There was some precedent there otherwise known as my first marriage. Left me a little lighter," Union said. Although her first husband, Chris Howard, had more money than her at the beginning, "There was a change of fortune," Union explained. "'Bring It On' hit, but when it was over, I had to write the check. My family really didn't like it because... it cut into their budget."

