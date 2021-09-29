CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italian Workers Face Country's Strict COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements In October

iowapublicradio.org
 8 days ago

Italy is imposing one of the most strict COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the world starting next month by requiring workers in public or private jobs to show proof of vaccination or lose pay. NPR’s Sylvia Poggioli reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more,...

www.iowapublicradio.org

hngn.com

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Admits Country Can No Longer Maintain Zero-COVID Goals Amid Lagging Vaccination Rates

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recently announced that the country would no longer be able to support its zero-COVID strategy amid the surge of the Delta variant and lagging vaccination rates of residents. The nation previously enforced strict protocols, including closing its borders and implementing lockdowns to keep the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

California to require COVID-19 vaccines for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — California will become the first U.S. state to require COVID-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person in a mandate that could effect millions of students. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the coronavirus shot will be added to 10...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Birmingham Star

COVID-19: Beijing's vaccine diplomacy fails as countries look to the West

Beijing [China] October 4 (ANI): Countries that once relied on COVID-19 vaccines from Beijing have now turned up to jabs from the Western countries amid the growing concerns about Chinese vaccines' efficiency against the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. On the parallel lines, countries that earlier relied on Chinese vaccines have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eastcountytoday.net

California Extends Worker Vaccine Requirement to Protect Vulnerable Californians from COVID-19

SACRAMENTO – To provide additional protections against COVID-19 for vulnerable individuals across the state, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) today issued a public health order requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in adult and senior care facilities and those employed in in-home direct care settings. The order applies to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Los Angeles will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine for indoor establishments

By next month Los Angeles will require residents and visitors to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine in order to eat, drink, or shop in indoor establishments across the city. Under this mandate, eligible patrons will need to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to enter restaurants, bars, coffee shops, stores, gyms, spas or salons. People attending large, outdoor events will also need to show evidence of either vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to attend the event.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lookout.co

San Francisco airport becomes first in U.S. to require COVID-19 vaccinations for workers

San Francisco International Airport is now requiring all workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the first airport in the U.S. to implement such health requirements. “As SFO prepares for the upcoming holiday travel season and the return of pre-pandemic passenger levels, we have an obligation to provide a safe airport facility for the traveling public and our on-site employees,” airport director Ivar C. Satero said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
verywellfamily.com

Pediatricians Weigh In On If the COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Required in Schools

As students head back to class for the new school year, parents are facing the question of what in-person classes will look like for their children. One big question currently looming is the possible requirement of the COVID-19 vaccine in schools. Some cities and school districts have already implemented guidelines...
EDUCATION
Kenosha News.com

Alaska Air to require COVID-19 vaccine for employees

SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Air Group has told its 22,000 employees they will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccination. There are some exceptions to the policy, which has shifted since last month, The Seattle Times reported. In an email Thursday evening to all Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air employees,...
SEATTLE, WA
aibusiness.com

As Covid-19 causes worker shortages, Italian vineyards turn to robots

Potentially disrupting decades of migrant worker flow patterns. Facing challenges in hiring transient workers amid a global pandemic, Italian vineyards have begun buying robots to automate the task of grape picking. COVID-19 has made it difficult for the farms to hire workers from Eastern Europe and North Africa – while...
INDUSTRY
iowapublicradio.org

COVID is changing medical fly-in missions — and it might be for the better

Neurosurgeon Michael Haglund, founder of Duke Global Neurosurgery and Neurology, has one word to describe the initial effect of COVID-19 on his organization's global health initiatives. "Terrible." Since 2007, his group has performed hundreds of life-saving neurosurgical procedures. They've repaired traumatic brain injuries and removed brain tumors. They've sent neurosurgeons,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Merkel meets pope as parties at home try to form government

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Thursday with Pope Francis and toured a Jesuit-run child protection center, while back home three German parties at home held talks on forming a new government without her center-right bloc.Merkel told reporters she talked politics, climate change and clergy sex abuse during the visit to the Vatican and a meeting at the Pontifical Gregorian University’s academic program on child protection and safe environments. She spent some 45 minutes with the pope and received from him a small copy of the bronze Holy Door, as well as copies of his main documents.Merkel also met with Italian Premier Mario Draghi before attending a peace prayer at the Colosseum organized by the Rome-based Sant’Egidio charity.Merkel and her outgoing government will stay in office on a caretaker basis until a new administration is in place, a process that could take weeks or months. On Thursday, the center-left Social Democrats the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats were holding a first round of exploratory talks on forming a possible coalition. If they eventually succeed, that would send Merkel’s center-right Union bloc into opposition after a disastrous showing in Germany’s Sept. 26 election.
RELIGION
The Independent

Greek lawmakers to vote on defense pact with France

Greece’s lawmakers are set to vote Thursday on a broad five-year defense pact signed last week with France which includes a clause of mutual assistance in case of attack by a third party.Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis signed the deal with French President Emmanuel Macron during a Sept. 28 visit to Paris, during which Greece also announced it would be buying three French frigates for the Greek navy.The purchase and defense deal come at a time of generally increased tension between Greece and its fellow NATO member and neighbor Turkey over energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean.Thursday’s parliamentary debate...
POLITICS
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH

