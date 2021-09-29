CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

NeNe Leakes Reveals Husband Gregg's Heartbreaking Final Words Before His Tragic Death

By Donny Meacham
Ok Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is revealing her husband Gregg’s final words to her before his tragic death. The 61-year-old passed away at home on September 1 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. “The last five days before his passing was really beautiful,” NeNe told PEOPLE. “All...

okmagazine.com

Comments / 1

Related
radiofacts.com

WOW: Nene Leakes’ New Look Makes her Unrecognizable (pics and video)

Nene Leakes is dealing with the loss of her husband Gregg recently to colon cancer and she seems to be a positive mood. Describing life as her “New normal” the 53 year old former Housewives of Atlanta star looks completely different. The truth is if you have the money and you want to change your looks why not? Some people, who we will not name go WAY overboard but Nene looks good. See Pics.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

NeNe Leakes Absolutely No Longer Looks Like Herself

NeNe Leakes is a celebrity who has always been very confident about her appearance, and of course, honest about always needing to feel camera ready. She's also very unfiltered in the many things she says. In an interview with New Beauty back in 2017, the former "The Real Housewives of...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

NeNe Leakes Debuts A New Look After Losing Husband

Just yesterday, Real Housewives of Atlanta alumn NeNe Leakes took to Instagram to debut a new look that’s already got her followers talking. The 53-year-old revealed that she’s gone back to her signature blonde hair, but that’s not the only thing people noticed. The smiling selfie is also topped with...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Us Weekly

NeNe Leakes Is Selling Georgia Home After Late Husband Gregg Leakes’ Death

Making changes. Following the death of her husband, Gregg Leakes, NeNe Leakes is looking to start fresh by putting her house on the market. The Real Housewives of Atlanta, 53, star recently listed her home in Atlanta, Georgia, for $4 million. The mansion, which she bought in 2015, has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The reality star has since renovated the 10,000 square foot space to include features like a walk-in closet and a large pool.
ATLANTA, GA
Reality Tea

NeNe Leakes Talks About Adjusting To Her “New Life” After Gregg Leakes’ Passing

The Bravo universe and beyond was shocked when it was revealed the Real Housewives of Atlanta OG NeNe Leakes lost her longtime husband Gregg Leakes. Gregg had a rocky battle with colon cancer prior to his passing at age 66 a few weeks ago. Past and present RHOA stars put their differences with NeNe aside […] The post NeNe Leakes Talks About Adjusting To Her “New Life” After Gregg Leakes’ Passing appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nene Leakes
Black Enterprise

DMX’s Fiancée Shares Heartbreaking Message That His Son ‘Wants To Be With Daddy In Heaven’

The death of popular rapper DMX is still stirring his legions of fans, but his 5-year-old son is still struggling with his father’s absence. According to DMX’s fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, their 5-year-old son, Exodus, struggles with his father’s death. Last Friday, Lindstrom shared that their son wishes he could be with his father on her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

NeNe Leakes Shares The Last Words Gregg Leakes, Said Before His Passing

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans were saddened by the news that NeNe Leakes’ husband, Gregg Leakes, passed away on September 1, 2021, after a courageous battle with colon cancer. A few days prior, NeNe told a group of patrons at her lounge, Linnethia, that Gregg was “transitioning to the other side.” The RHOA star was […] The post NeNe Leakes Shares The Last Words Gregg Leakes, Said Before His Passing appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
crossroadstoday.com

NeNe Leakes reunites with Housewives at husband’s memorial

NeNe Leakes hosted a memorial service in honour of her late husband, Gregg Leakes, on Monday (06.09.21). The 53-year-old star reunited with some of her former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ co-stars at her Linnethia Lounge in Georgia as they got together for a celebration of life event to pay tribute to the businessman, who died of cancer last week.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Alum NeNe Leakes Shares Her Late Husband Gregg’s Comforting Last Words: ‘I’m Not Going to Leave You’

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes lost her husband, Gregg, to colon cancer earlier this month at 66 years old. Nene just recently shared his comforting last words to her before he passed in their Atlanta home. Still dealing with feelings of shock, Nene told PEOPLE that she feels like he’s just on a trip and will come walking back in the door.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Heartbreak#Colorectal Cancer
weisradio.com

NeNe Leakes shares the final conversation she had with her late husband Gregg

It’s been a month since Gregg Leakes lost his battle with cancer. Ahead of the somber anniversary, NeNe Leakes opened up about what his final days were like. Speaking with ﻿People﻿, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared the last conversation the two had before he passed away from colon cancer on September 1.
ATLANTA, GA
bravotv.com

Nene Leakes Opens Up About What She Told Gregg Before His Passing

Nene Leakes is opening up about her final moments with husband Gregg Leakes, who passed away on September 1 following a battle with colon cancer. In an excerpt of a recent conversation with PEOPLE, which will be featured in this week's issue of the magazine, Nene described the special moments she shared with Gregg prior to his passing. "We had two weeks leading into this transition, so we made a lot of peace with what was happening. We talked a lot. I told him how much I loved him. We said so much stuff to each other," Nene recalled in a video PEOPLE shared on Instagram. "We've had so many highs and so many lows and everything in between. I said, 'I wouldn't have chosen another husband other than you. I married you twice, crazy man.' We had all kinds of conversations."
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Exclusive: Eva Marcille Spills on ‘All the Queen’s Men,’ ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Return, & Nene Leakes Reconcilation

Eva Marcille has long been a regal presence on screen and now she’s fittingly taking center stage in the hotly anticipated BET+ series ‘All The Queen’s Men.’. Created and written by veteran actor Christian Keyes (who is also a cast member), the exotic dancer drama centers around the life of Marcielle’s character – Marilyn ‘Madam’ DeVille.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
districtchronicles.com

Nene Leakes of the Real Housewives of Atlanta lists her Georgia mansion weeks after her husband Gregg’s death.

Nene Leakes, the former star of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, has been undergoing some major changes recently. The owner of Swagg Boutique is saddened by the events of September. 2 The death of her long-time husband, Gregg, who died of colon cancer complications. During Gregg’s illness, Nene became his caregiver, and the impact of cancer on their marriage was documented in her final two seasons of the show. Now, the reality TV star is selling her Georgia mansion, which she and Gregg have shared since 2015.
GEORGIA STATE
nickiswift.com

The Truth Behind Brielle Biermann's Feud With NeNe Leakes

During Season 1 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," Kim Zolciak was a single mother of two young girls who was just keeping things together while also trying to kickstart her career. She also had an on-again, off-again relationship with her supposed best friend, NeNe Leakes, as detailed in People. Unfortunately for their friendship, NeNe made it no secret that she wasn't impressed with Kim's alleged relationship with a married man that she referred to as "Big Poppa." During a reunion special with Andy Cohen, Kim told him that she had a lot of respect for Big Poppa and his family, despite the fact that he was going through a divorce at the time. NeNe famously responded with, "Close your legs to married men" along with, "You heard me" when Kim tried to defend herself in front of the other housewives. Oy.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Wants Nene Leakes to Return for Cameo, Report Says

Real Housewives of Atlanta producers reportedly want to see Nene Leakes return in the next season for a cameo, according to a report from LoveBScott. Though the business owner has had her own qualms with production in the past –– and has boisterously voiced her complaints –– the executives at Bravo are willing to cough up a hefty penny for her cameo if it means covering part of the aftermath of her husband Gregg Leakes' recent death.
TV & VIDEOS
nickiswift.com

The Sweet Way Porsha Williams Supported NeNe Leakes In Her Time Of Need

When times are tough, sometimes you need a friend, and that was definitely true for NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams. Porsha and her fiance Simon Goubadia cut their Bahamas vacation short to get to Gregg Leakes' celebration of life. She took to Instagram on September 8 and wrote, "We made it back in time to give love to @neneleakes and family! Gregg would be so proud, his home going 'Celebration of Life' was absolutely beautiful! Rest in Peace King."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy