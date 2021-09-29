CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crysis Remastered Trilogy gets a launch trailer for its Nintendo Switch release

By Ben Borthwick
Videogamer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrytek has released a launch trailer for the upcoming Nintendo Switch version of Crysis Remastered Trilogy. Bringing together all three singleplayer campaigns from Crysis and its two sequels, it’ll mark the first time the latter two games have appeared on a Nintendo console. Despite not quite being able to reach the heights of the other versions, it’s still had a decent visual touch up. Speaking as someone who was around during the original release, it’s very impressive to see the game running on Nintendo’s handheld hybrid.

www.videogamer.com

