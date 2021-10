Q: The Bible says over and over again, “Fear not,” but it also says to “fear God.” Why does the Bible contradict itself? – F.R. A: There are different kinds of fear. Not all fear is wrong. It is right for a child to fear a hot stove or a sharp knife, because those can harm the child. It is right for us also to fear sin and Satan, for they can bring devastation.

