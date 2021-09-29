CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenneth Ize Says 'It's A New Dawn' At Paris Fashion Week

By Greg Emmanuel
Essence
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lagos-born designer presents his Spring 2022 collection. Over in Paris, Kenneth Ize presented his Spring 2022 collection titled ‘It’s A New Dawn’. After making his runway debut in Paris last year and having Naomi Campbell close the show, then collaborating with Karl Lagerfield to create the brand’s first capsule collection since the passing of the designer, Ize’s next collection was highly anticipated by the industry. He is atop the list of Nigerian designers injecting their culture into the global fashion conversation.

