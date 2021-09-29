CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers rumors: Frank Vogel's contract extension added only one year

By Sanjesh Singh
 8 days ago
Frank Vogel has been with the Los Angeles Lakers for only two years, but his impact has been notable.

In his first season, he helped guide L.A. to the franchise’s 17th title in the Orlando bubble, an environment filled with health and safety protocols and general uncertainty.

In the following season, much of Vogel’s squad dealt with constant injuries, which could be pointed to the fact L.A. was one of two teams with about 70 days of rest during the offseason.

Still, despite losing LeBron James and Anthony Davis for a combined 63 games, Vogel ushered the team to the No. 1 defense in the league.

Vogel, who initially signed a three-year deal, entered the final year of that contract this summer. However, it reportedly surprised people in the staff he hadn’t received an extension yet based on his production.

But when the Lakers announced Vogel’s extension, the length of the deal was not disclosed. According to Bill Oram, Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic, the deal tacked on just one year:

Multiple sources told The Athletic that Vogel’s extension added only one year to his contract, securing him through 2022-23.

It lines up with a previous report that detailed how close staff members also believed it was just for one year, otherwise the length of the contract would’ve been divulged.

If Vogel can lead the Lakers to another impressive campaign, with title No. 18 at the end, then maybe he could garner a longer deal.

Lakers photos: Best of 2021-22 media day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1inXkm_0cBpree400

