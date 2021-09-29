Klamath Basin News, Wednesday, 9/29 – Sky Lakes Medical Remains at Stress Status with 24 Hospitalized Covid-19 Cases, and 109 New Cases in Klamath County

The Senate has locked in a deal to pass a short-term debt ceiling extension on Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) finalized the agreement to hold up to four hours of debate on the debt ceiling extension, followed by a key procedural hurdle to end debate on the bill, which will require 60 votes, around 7:30 p.m.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO