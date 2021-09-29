CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treaty Day today, Redistricting and PFAS updates tomorrow, West Homecoming parade Friday, other news

 8 days ago

Today is Treaty Day! Join UW Madison for a free, live virtual roundtable discussion TONIGHT at 6pm to learn about treaties, the most important documents in any community, and how our ongoing nation-to-nation agreements with the Ho-Chunk Nation are fundamental to daily life here at Teejop (day-JOPE), the place currently known as Madison, Wisconsin. We are all Treaty People.

