Lawmakers keep COVID-19 regulatory waivers for 6 more months

By Benjamin Mueller
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled Legislature voted Wednesday to again extend hundreds of regulatory waivers that Gov. Tom Wolf's administration had approved under its pandemic-related disaster emergency authority. The House and Senate voted unanimously to add another six months to a prior extension they granted, as the delta variant of the...

