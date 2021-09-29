Why Whitney Way Thore Is Telling Fans To Watch Her Show More Critically

Whitney Way Thore can't help but feel hurt by the news that her ex-fiancé Chase Severino is engaged to the woman he cheated on her with, even if she's not surprised. In this exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Severino tries to quickly slip in the news of his engagement as they're catching up at a bar. After telling Thore that his soon-to-be brother-in-law proposed to his sister, Severino jokes that "he's trying to take my thunder because he did it three days after I proposed."

