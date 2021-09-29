CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The Real Reason Gabrielle Union's Family Was Nervous About Dwyane Wade

By Lindsay Barton
nickiswift.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are madly in love, but there was a time when her family wasn't so keen on the NBA star. On September 28, Union chatted with Jimmy Kimmel about why her parents were originally skeptical about Dwyane Wade. They thought he was going to take her money, which is what happened in her first marriage, as she explained to the late-night host. "There was some precedent there otherwise known as my first marriage. Left me a little lighter," Union said. Although her first husband, Chris Howard, had more money than her at the beginning, "There was a change of fortune," Union explained. "'Bring It On' hit, but when it was over, I had to write the check. My family really didn't like it because... it cut into their budget."

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Tyler Perry Not Talking To This Kardashian After “She Stole My Whole Idea”

Kim Kardashian may have been a hit at the Met Gala last week with her all-black Balenciaga attire that covered her entire body, but one person who wasn’t feeling her infamous look was Tyler Perry. Perry, who initially worked with Kardashian in 2013’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, called out the reality star for essentially stealing the idea from him.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Gabrielle Union
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Turkey#Marriages
fadeawayworld.net

Gabrielle Union Reveals Her Reaction To Dwyane Wade Having A Child With Another Woman During Their Relationship: "To Say I Was Devastated Is To Pick A Word On A Low Shelf For Convenience"

For Dwyane Wade, his life after walking away from the game has been very exciting. Wade has dedicated himself to his family even more. On top of that, he has been making a lot of moves in his business career. Most notably, Wade became a part-owner of the Utah Jazz...
RELATIONSHIPS
HOLAUSA

Watch Adele and LeBron James dancing Dominican music at Anthony Davis’s wedding

Lakers basketball player Anthony Davis got married over the weekend with his longtime partner, Dominican descend personality Marlen P. A-listers attended the ceremony and continued celebrating the union at a one-of-a-kind reception. The newlyweds hosted University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari, Davis’ Lakers teammates Russell Westbrook and LeBron James,...
NBA
heatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s 2-word message to Cedric Ceballos battling COVID-19 in ICU

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent some positive energy on Wednesday to former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos, who is currently in the hospital battling COVID-19. It certainly looks the virus is taking a toll on Ceballos. Wade surely isn’t the only one who is hoping Ceballos will make a full recovery.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Julianne Hough Left America's Got Talent

"America's Got Talent" isn't just known for finding the most talented participants to join the show. The show also finds the most talented celebrities to join the judges' panel. Stars like David Hasselhoff, Sharon Osbourne, and Howard Stern have all graced the panel and the television screens of millions — and they've all left "AGT" eventually.
CELEBRITIES
basketballinsiders.com

LeBron James celebrates 8-year wedding anniversary with Savannah

Los Angeles Lakers small forward and 17-time All-Star LeBron James celebrated his 8-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday with his wife, Savannah. From LeBron’s Instagram account, he posted a photo of their 2013 wedding ceremony in San Diego, California. The couple got married on September 14, 2013 at the Capella chapel in the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.
NBA
purewow.com

Gabrielle Union Stuns in Sheer Black Dress for Gala Date with Husband Dwyane Wade

Whenever Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend an event together, we know they're going to bring their top fashion game. The couple did not disappoint at their latest outing, when they attended The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala. Their looks were shared on Union's Instagram, where she said, “Mom x Dad x Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala = Date Night.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
enstarz.com

Here Is What Gabrielle Union Did After Dwayne Wade's Break Baby

Gabrielle Union shared how she made her relationship with husband Dwayne Wade work after discovering his infidelity back in 2013. The actress revealed her raw emotions about the incident in her new book "You Got Anything Stronger," which hit shelves last September 14. At the time of the incident, Gabrielle was not only dealing with a cheating partner but was also struggling with fertility issues.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy