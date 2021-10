Q: I can’t believe it. My employer fired me because I wouldn’t get vaccinated. I suppose you could say they “warned me.” I’d gotten the “You need to show proof of vaccination by September 30th, or we’ll consider that you voluntarily resigned” emails, but I couldn’t believe they’d fire all of us. There’s a lot of us who work here who don’t want to inject this stuff into our bloodstreams. I thought our managers would see reason and cave.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO