CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Pelosi could postpone Thursday infrastructure vote

By Susan Ferrechio
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pfweD_0cBpr49H00


H ouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi may abandon a plan to take up President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure package on Thursday due to potentially insurmountable opposition from a faction of liberal lawmakers.

Pelosi told reporters following a closed-door meeting with fellow Democrats that she’s not sticking to any timetable despite a pledge she’d hold a vote on the infrastructure bill by the end of September.

“I can’t keep a commitment that the Senate has made impossible to do,” the California Democrat said when reporters asked about the plan to vote on the infrastructure bill by Thursday.

SENATE PLANS VOTE TO AVERT GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Pelosi is under pressure from a faction of House liberals to postpone a vote on the infrastructure measure until both the House and Senate pass a much larger social welfare spending package that would cost up to $3.5 trillion.

She and other top Democrats are trying to convince their rank and file instead to accept a House-Senate agreement among Democrats on the cost of the bill and a legislative framework.

Senate centrists Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are standing in the way, insisting on lowering the cost of the bill and changing some key provisions. Manchin, of West Virginia, and Sinema, of Arizona, have been meeting with President Joe Biden this week in a frantic bid to create a consensus ahead of Thursday’s infrastructure vote.

With no general agreement in sight, Pelosi could postpone consideration of the infrastructure bill because it might not pass.

“We take it one step at a time,” Pelosi said, adding that House Democrats are seeking an agreement with Senate Democrats on the $3.5 trillion spending package, which has not yet materialized.

Later in the news conference, Pelosi acknowledged her initial plan to bring up the bill on Thursday and didn’t rule it out. “But I want it to pass. So, what we wanted to do is to pass it tomorrow, and anything that strengthens the hand of a speaker helps.”

Biden and top Democrats are eager to usher the infrastructure package into law.

The bill passed the Senate with bipartisan support earlier this year and has significant public support.

The bill would pay for roads, bridges, water projects, expanded broadband, and electric vehicle charging stations. Biden’s signature on the measure would give the party an opportunity to tout a significant legislative victory amid the president’s sagging poll numbers.

Liberal Democrats fear passing the infrastructure bill will eliminate the leverage they command over the Democratic Party in their bid to pass the largest social welfare package possible.

The measure they envision would pay for expanded Medicare and Medicaid assistance, free preschool and community college, paid family and medical leave, extended child tax credits, and much more.

Pelosi said she’s waiting on the Senate and Biden.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“We have to come to a place where we have agreement in legislative language,” Pelosi said. “Not just in principle. Legislative language that the president supports. It has to meet his standard because that's what we are supporting. Then, I think we will come together.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Why McConnell backed down

HUNTER BIDEN showcased his art to about 200 people at Milk Studios in Hollywood, Calif., The Daily Mail’s Josh Boswell reports. Guests included “World Champion boxer SUGAR RAY LEONARD … Los Angeles Mayor ERIC GARCETTI” — President JOE BIDEN’s pick to be ambassador to India — “and the artist behind BARACK OBAMA’S iconic Hope poster.” Prices ranged between $75k and a half-million dollars. The White House has said that Hunter won’t know who the buyers of his art are — even though he’s talking with potential buyers face-to-face.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
AOL Corp

Voters have the answer for Democrats on spending

Democrats in Congress are arguing among themselves about whether to pass a massive spending bill, or merely a large one. They should listen to voters, who are pointing the way. A new Morning Consult poll asked voters what they think of the child tax credit Democrats expanded as part of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s approval rating drops as Democrats accuse her of blocking Biden’s agenda

Not backing US president Joe Biden’s Build Back Better campaign and the Green New Deal may have put a dent in US senator Kyrsten Sinema’s approval ratings, a new report showed.Ms Sinema’s approval ratings with registered voters of Arizona fell to 42 per cent from 48 per cent between the first and third quarters of 2021, according to Morning Consult Political Intelligence tracking. People disapproving of her have risen from 35 per cent to 42 per cent in the same time span.This disapproval stems primarily from Democratic voters. At 46 per cent, they are now less likely to approve...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Shore News Network

Here’s How Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema Fare In Their Own States

Both Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have seen their approval ratings slide in their home states in recent months, a new poll shows. While Manchin’s approval has fallen from 42% in late March to 41% now, Sinema’s has fallen from 48% to 42% over the same time frame, according to a Morning Consult survey released Monday. The two are the only Democratic senators who have vocally objected to numerous provisions in President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending package, leading to a months-long standoff with those in their party’s left wing over its size, scope, and prioritization relative to the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
KRON4 News

Senate reaches deal to avoid U.S. debt crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday an agreement has been reached with Republicans to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting a debt crisis. “Our hope is to get this done as soon as today,” Schumer declared as he opened the Senate. In their agreement, Republican and Democratic leaders […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Senate Democrats#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WTAJ

Default crisis dodged — for now — with Dem-GOP debt accord

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate leaders announced an agreement Thursday to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting an unprecedented federal default that experts say would have devastated the economy. “Our hope is to get this done as soon as today,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared as he opened the Senate. In their […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
149K+
Followers
51K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy