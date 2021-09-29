DNR plans to stock 67,000 channel catfish this fall
The Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources will stock more than 130 public fishing sites across Indiana with approximately 67,000 channel catfish. State fish hatcheries began harvesting channel catfish Sept. 27 and plan to stock them by Nov. 15. These lake and reservoir stockings occur annually or every other year, depending on the number of catfish produced at the state hatcheries and the requests from DNR fisheries management staff.www.corydondemocrat.com
