CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

DNR plans to stock 67,000 channel catfish this fall

Corydon Democrat
 9 days ago

The Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources will stock more than 130 public fishing sites across Indiana with approximately 67,000 channel catfish. State fish hatcheries began harvesting channel catfish Sept. 27 and plan to stock them by Nov. 15. These lake and reservoir stockings occur annually or every other year, depending on the number of catfish produced at the state hatcheries and the requests from DNR fisheries management staff.

www.corydondemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
outdoorchannelplus.com

Pro Tips for Hooking a Big Catfish This Fall

One of the best species to pursue during the fall season is catfish, especially really big catfish. One of the best species to pursue during the fall season is catfish, especially really big catfish. Here's how to hook a fat cat. To the untrained eye, it looked like three guys...
HOBBIES
WLUC

DNR warns of frequent wildlife movement during fall

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As Fall settles into the U.P., the DNR says certain species of wildlife will be on the move more often. Deer, bear, and moose are among the many animals crossing roadways and hiking trails. John Pepin with the Michigan DNR says if you are hiking and...
MARQUETTE, MI
boreal.org

Wisconsin DNR defies board, reduces fall wolf quota

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials have scaled back the number of wolves hunters can kill during the state's fall season in defiance of the board that controls the agency. The DNR had originally proposed setting the quota at 130 wolves. The department's policy board bumped that up to 300...
ANIMALS
Rolla Daily News

Cooper Column: Catfish on the Fly

My father regularly caught catfish on spinnerbaits when I was a child. The feat proved a bit unusual and I didn’t know of anyone else doing so at the time. Over the years I adapted my father’s techniques to the fly rod and still enjoy catching catfish on my fly rods today.
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
carolinasportsman.com

Cooling weather kicks off Lake Murray’s fall catfish bite

The weather is variable from day to day in the fall, and that makes Lake Murray’s catfish vary their patterns, according to guide William Attaway of Pomaria, S.C. “Some days they will be hanging on the ledges of the river channel, some days they will be holding right on the bottom of the channel and some days they will be laying out on the flats,” said Attaway (www.slickwilliesguideservice.com), adding that before you can catch them you have to locate them.
POMARIA, SC
wyo.gov

Game and fish stocks local ponds with catchable catfish

Community fishing ponds in Rock Springs, Lyman and Diamondville have been stocked with channel catfish. Green River - Anglers looking for a new fishing opportunity? We have some good news. Game and fish recently stocked three ponds in southwest Wyoming with catchable catfish. The channel catfish were raised at the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk, WY and average 12 inches in length. Three ponds were stocked in early September including Rock Springs Pond, Lyman Pond and Diamondville Pond.
HOBBIES
outdoorchannelplus.com

Late Season Catfish

Fifty-degrees Fahrenheit. That's the magic number for channel catfish anglers in the fall. Above 50, catch rates can be fantastic, possibly the best of the year. Below 50, success depends on a lot of variables, but catch rates can still be good. In northern regions, 50Â°F comes early, in mid-...
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Channel Catfish#Fish#Dnr#Stocking#The Indiana Dept#Natural Resources
knsiradio.com

DNR: Fall Colors Approaching Peak

(KNSI) – Minnesota’s hitting its peak for fall colors, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The latest report released Thursday shows leaves are 25% to 50% in peak around the St. Cloud area, with many places at 50% to 100% peak north of the Granite City. No place...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MLive

DNR to collect 9 million salmon eggs to stock Great Lakes fisheries

About 9 million Chinook and coho salmon eggs will be collected, fertilized and hatched this fall at Michigan weirs to maintain the Great Lakes’ region’s world-class fisheries. Salmon have already begun their annual spawning runs when they travel upriver to where they were hatched or stocked. At two locations, they...
POLITICS
lptv.org

Walker DNR Fisheries Stock Annual Fall Fingerlings

Today, the Walker DNR fisheries were given just under 3,000 walleye fingerlings from one of their contact vendors that were released in Lower Ten Mile Lake as a portion of the fall stocking for this year. Most of the lakes are on an every-other-year schedule, while a handful of lakes...
wfft.com

Fall trout stockings planned for Fort Wayne and Huntington

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The DNR will stock two locations in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington with rainbow trout measuring 12-14 inches long. In Fort Wayne, Shoaff Park will receive 300 fish, and Spy Run Creek will receive 200. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. SIGN UP: Breaking News, Daily...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
MySanAntonio

Texas Parks and Wildlife stock San Antonio area lakes with 9-inch catfish

Get your fishing poles ready, there's some fish to catch. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department tells MySA it stocked several San Antonio area lakes with 9-inch channel catfish. The Converse North City Park Lake, the Live Oak City Park Lake, Garner State Park, and Lost Maples State Park were filled with the species this week, according to Mitch Nisbet with TPWD.
TEXAS STATE
Urban Milwaukee

DNR Sets 130-Wolf Quota for Fall Hunt

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says it’s setting a quota of 130 wolves for the fall wolf hunt, rejecting a move by its own policy-setting board to more than double the amount of wolves that can be harvested. In a news release, the DNR said state law authorizes the...
ANIMALS
Only In Louisiana

The Cajun Country Corn Maze In Louisiana Is A Classic Fall Tradition

Autumn means shorter days, but those days can be spent outside without the annoyance of the heat or those pesky skeeters eating you alive. If you’re ready for some good old-fashioned farmer fun, then you absolutely must carve out some time to visit Cajun Country Corn where you’ll find one of the coolest corn mazes […] The post The Cajun Country Corn Maze In Louisiana Is A Classic Fall Tradition appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
mycanyonlake.com

TPWD Stocks 1,052 Catfish at Guadalupe River State Park

Texas Park and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) Inland Fisheries San Marcos/Austin District stocked 1,052 catfish in the river at Guadalupe River State Park Tuesday. The fish are nine inches long and were raised in the San Marcos hatchery this spring. TPWD’s San Marcos fisheries district (2C) covers 13 major lakes in...
SAN MARCOS, TX
merrillfotonews.com

Watch the DNR’s first CWD Response Plan Committee meeting online

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that the department will host the first Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Response Plan Committee meeting 9 – 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1. The committee will discuss the upcoming review process during which it will examine plan progress of goals and objectives.
HEALTH
WTIP

DNR review of mining rule could halt Twin Metals' plans near BWCA

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced a process to review if Minnesota's nonferrous mining rules are strong enough to protect the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness from proposed copper-nickel mines in the region. The order describes how the DNR will seek public comment and make a decision on whether...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
onthewater.com

Fall Trout Stocking Underway in Massachusetts

Fall trout stocking is now underway! Stocking locations will be updated daily on the map below. Click any point on the map for more information. Don’t forget your fishing license—buy online at MassFishHunt. • Visit MA Trout Stocking Report page. How it works. If you are looking for stocking information...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy