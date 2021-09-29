DNR plans to stock 67,000 channel catfish this fall

The weather is variable from day to day in the fall, and that makes Lake Murray’s catfish vary their patterns, according to guide William Attaway of Pomaria, S.C. “Some days they will be hanging on the ledges of the river channel, some days they will be holding right on the bottom of the channel and some days they will be laying out on the flats,” said Attaway (www.slickwilliesguideservice.com), adding that before you can catch them you have to locate them.

